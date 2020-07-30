Livescore Match Center
30/07/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Guangzhou R&F
0 : 2
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
Half Time
0 - 1
Paulinho
8'
29'
Zhechao Chen
0 - 2
Shihao Wei
40'
Fang Mei
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
5
7
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
