01/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Guangzhou R&F
0 : 1
Hebei Zhongji
2nd Half
- 45:00
0 - 1
Hang Ren
30'
45'
Miao Tang
Chengdong Zhang
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
14
6
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
6
1
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
