29/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Guangzhou R&F
1 : 0
Henan Jianye
2nd Half
- 54:53
14'
Gong Zhang
20'
Chugui Ye
44'
Dia Saba (pen)
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
2
18
Cross Attacks
6
10
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
14
3
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
0
