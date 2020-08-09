Livescore Match Center
09/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Guangzhou R&F
0 : 0
Jiangsu Suning
1st Half
- 04:02
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
0
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement