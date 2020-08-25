Livescore Match Center
25/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Guangzhou R&F
0 : 1
Shandong Luneng
1st Half
- 22:25
0 - 1
Jingdao Jin
22'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
6
3
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
