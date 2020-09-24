Livescore Match Center
24/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Guangzhou R&F
0 : 1
Shanghai Shenhua
1st Half
- 43:26
0 - 1
Xinli Peng
37'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
7
3
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
7
2
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement