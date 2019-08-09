09/08/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Guangzhou R&F
1 : 0
Shanghai SIPG
2nd Half
- 65:48
Ke Shi
38'
45'
Gong Zhang
Chuangyi Lin
45'
62'
Zhi Xiao
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
3
6
Cross Attacks
25
10
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
2
5
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
2
