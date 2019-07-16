16/07/19
13:00
China:
Super League
Guangzhou R&F
2 : 1
Tianjin Teda
2nd Half
- 67:09
Fan Yang
8'
9'
Eran Zahavi (pen)
1 - 0
1 - 1
Kaimu Zheng
18'
34'
Eran Zahavi
2 - 1
56'
Mousa Dembele
62'
Miao Tang
64'
Junliang Ma
Kaimu Zheng
65'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
11
13
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
14
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
2
