|02/11/17
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Guimaraes
|0 : 0
|Marseille
|2nd Half - 54:23
|Venue: Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 30,008.
Referee : Tamas Bognar (HUN).
Assistant referees : Balazs Buzas (HUN) & Theodoros Georgiou (HUN).
Fourth official : Peter Kobor (HUN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Guimaraes out with loss if Salzburg avoid defeat. Marseille won 2-1 in matchday 3 meeting. Marseille have not won in 4 UEFA away games (D3 L1).
Guimaraes 4 European home games without win (D1 L3).