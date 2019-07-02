02/07/19
19:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Guinea-Bissau
0 : 0
Ghana
1st Half
- 40:42
Joseph Aidoo
23'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
1
5
Counter Attacks
3
12
Cross Attacks
14
10
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
12
4
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
