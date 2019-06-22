22/06/19
23:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Guinea
1 : 1
Madagascar
2nd Half
- 52:26
34'
Sory Kaba
1 - 0
1 - 1
Anicet Abel
49'
Ibrahim Amada
53'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
8
12
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019