|19/10/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|0 : 0
|Steaua Bucuresti
|Half Time
|Venue: Turner Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 16,000.
Referee : Kevin Blom (NED).
Assistant referees : Charles Schaap (NED) & Joost van Zuilen (NED).
Fourth official : Bas van Dongen (NED).
MATCH SUMMARY : FCSB 3 points clear of hosts at top of GROUP G. Beer Sheva have won all 4 of their European home games this season. FCSB have made their best start to any UEFA GROUP stage campaign.