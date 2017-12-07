|07/12/17
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|0 : 1
|Plzen
|1st Half - 30:24
|Venue: Turner Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 16,000.
Referee : Aleksandar Stavrev (MKD).
Assistant referees : Marjan Kirovski (MKD) & Dejan Kostadinov (MKD).
Fourth official : Goce Petreski (MKD).
MATCH SUMMARY : Hapoel are out, Plzen are through, & will top section if they win and FCSB dont. Plzen beat Hapoel 3-1 in the Czech Republic on matchday 2. Plzen without a win in 12 UEFA away games (D5 L7).