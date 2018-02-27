27/02/18
21:45
Scotland: Premiership
Heart OF Midlothian
1 : 1
Kilmarnock
Finished
Venue: Tynecastle Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 20,099.
0 - 1
Brophy Eamonn
3'
Power Alan
22'
27'
Naismith Steven
1 - 1
Tshibola Aaron
43'
Findlay Stuart
Greer Gordon 53'
Erwin Lee
Brophy Eamonn 57'
63'
Adao Joaquim
76'
Amankwaa Danny
Milinkovic Manuel
81'
Smith Michael
Mitchell Demetri
89'
Callachan Ross
Cowie Don
O Donnell Stephen
89'
90'+1
Amankwaa Danny
Wilson Iain
Tshibola Aaron 90'+2
