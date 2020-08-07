Livescore Match Center
07/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Hebei Zhongji
0 : 0
Chongqing Lifan
Half Time
Marcinho
37'
Dilmurat Mawlanyaz
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
7
7
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
