27/07/19
12:30
China:
Super League
Hebei Zhongji
1 : 0
Chongqing Lifan
Half Time
23'
Javier Mascherano
26'
Ximing Pan
Yerjet Yerzat
37'
37'
Marcao
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
3
7
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
1
