Livescore Match Center
26/10/19
10:30
China:
Super League
Hebei Zhongji
0 : 1
Guangzhou R&F
2nd Half
- 58:29
8'
Javier Mascherano (Missed Penalty)
Pengxiang Jin
23'
0 - 1
Eran Zahavi
38'
54'
Qiuming Wang
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
7
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
7
5
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
9
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
10
2
Medical Treatment
8
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019