25/05/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Hebei Zhongji
2 : 2
Jiangsu Suning
1st Half
- 35:45
0 - 1
Ang Li
2'
0 - 2
Alex Teixeira
14'
25'
Ayoub El Kaabi
1 - 2
26'
Lin Cui
31'
Xuesheng Dong
2 - 2
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
2
3
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
