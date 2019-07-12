12/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Hebei Zhongji
0 : 1
Shanghai Shenhua
1st Half
- 24:37
0 - 1
Shin-wook Kim
15'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
6
5
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
