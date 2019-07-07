07/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Hebei Zhongji
1 : 1
Shenzhen Ruby FC
Finished
49'
Yuhao Zhao
Yuanyi Li
52'
61'
Xuesheng Dong
1 - 0
Qiang Jin
90'
1 - 1
John Mary
90'+4
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
7
Blocked Shots
2
9
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
21
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
18
21
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
12
0
Offsides
3
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
6
7
Shots off Goal
2
7
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
3
29
Throwins
13
2
Medical Treatment
8
1
Yellow Cards
2
