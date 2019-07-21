21/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Hebei Zhongji
2 : 2
Tianjin Songjiang
Finished
41'
Chengdong Zhang
0 - 1
Leonardo Pereira
49'
54'
Xuesheng Dong
1 - 1
84'
Fernando Conceicao
2 - 1
Shuai Pei
89'
Xu Yang
90'
2 - 2
Renatinho
90'+3
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
3
5
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
16
11
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
14
2
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
10
3
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
11
Shots off Goal
6
4
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
9
6
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
2
