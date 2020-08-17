Livescore Match Center
17/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Hebei Zhongji
2 : 0
Tianjin Teda
2nd Half
- 68:44
36'
Ricardo Goulart
1 - 0
45'+1
Marcao (pen)
2 - 0
47'
Haifeng Ding
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
3
3
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
19
11
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
3
7
Throwins
16
5
Medical Treatment
10
1
Yellow Cards
0
