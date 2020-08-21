Livescore Match Center
21/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Hebei Zhongji
0 : 0
Wuhan Zall
1st Half
- 23:30
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
1
7
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement