Livescore Match Center
07/03/20
21:45
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Heerenveen
0 : 0
Ajax
Half Time
Jurrien Timber
12'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
6
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
24
3
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement