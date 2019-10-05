Livescore Match Center
05/10/19
21:45
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Heerenveen
1 : 0
PEC Zwolle
Finished
45'+1
Mitchel Van Bergen
1 - 0
Vito Van Crooy
90'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
10
3
Counter Attacks
1
21
Cross Attacks
25
7
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
11
2
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
7
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
17
11
Medical Treatment
6
0
Yellow Cards
1
