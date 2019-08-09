09/08/19
15:35
China:
Super League
Henan Jianye
1 : 0
Beijing Renhe
1st Half
- 28:10
5'
Frank Ohandza
10'
Ivo
1 - 0
27'
Donglu Sui
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
8
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
13
5
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
0
