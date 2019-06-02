02/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Henan Jianye
0 : 3
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
2nd Half
- 51:01
0 - 1
Liyu Yang
9'
0 - 2
Paulinho
12'
18'
Zhuoyi Feng
Zhi Zheng
45'
0 - 3
52'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
3
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
5
1
Substitutions
1
15
Throwins
11
4
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019