14/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Henan Jianye
0 : 1
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
Half Time
Chao He
6'
25'
Cao Gu
0 - 1
Paulinho
43'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
8
9
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
9
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
