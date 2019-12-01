Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
10:00
China:
Super League
Henan Jianye
1 : 0
Guangzhou R&F
2nd Half
- 73:29
Yunlong Fan
10'
Gong Zhang
33'
49'
Xingyu Ma
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
9
12
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
2
13
Throwins
15
5
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
