Livescore Match Center
05/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Henan Jianye
1 : 1
Guangzhou R&F
2nd Half
- 71:48
Chun Lok Than
5'
6'
Tim Chow
10'
Boxuan Feng
1 - 0
33'
Henrique Dourado
Eran Zahavi
51'
1 - 1
Eran Zahavi
60'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
3
14
Cross Attacks
20
9
Fouls
9
11
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
2
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
6
3
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
2
10
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement