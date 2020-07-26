Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Henan Jianye
1 : 0
Jiangsu Suning
Half Time
6'
Henrique Dourado
1 - 0
26'
Xingyu Ma
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
14
9
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
2
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
4
6
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement