12/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Henan Jianye
1 : 0
Shandong Luneng
1st Half
- 22:15
18'
Fernando Karanga
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
