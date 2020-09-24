Livescore Match Center
24/09/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Henan Jianye
0 : 2
Shandong Luneng
1st Half
- 40:25
Long Song
21'
29'
Chuang Huang
0 - 1
Roger Guedes
38'
0 - 2
Graziano Pelle (pen)
41'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
15
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
1
5
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
