Livescore Match Center
26/08/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Henan Jianye
0 : 0
Shanghai Shenhua
1st Half
- 11:15
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
2
1
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement