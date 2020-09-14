Livescore Match Center
14/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Henan Jianye
0 : 2
Shenzhen Ruby FC
1st Half
- 12:56
0 - 1
John Mary
5'
0 - 2
John Mary
11'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
2
1
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement