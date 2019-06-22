22/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Henan Jianye
1 : 0
Shenzhen Ruby FC
Finished
Wei Qiao
21'
Peng Wang
35'
68'
Frank Ohandza
1 - 0
74'
Frank Ohandza
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
8
12
Fouls
16
16
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
11
4
Offsides
0
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
7
6
Shots off Goal
2
8
Shots on Goal
0
3
Substitutions
3
27
Throwins
22
1
Medical Treatment
5
1
Yellow Cards
2
