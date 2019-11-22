Livescore Match Center
22/11/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Henan Jianye
1 : 1
Tianjin Songjiang
1st Half
- 20:20
5'
Christian Bassogog
1 - 0
1 - 1
Joo-hoon Song
7'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
4
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
5
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
5
0
Yellow Cards
0
