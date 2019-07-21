21/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Henan Jianye
0 : 0
Wuhan Zall
2nd Half
- 69:50
Tian Ming
44'
Stephane M'bia
54'
57'
Zhuoyi Feng
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
5
16
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
1
2
Substitutions
2
21
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
