05/10/19
19:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Heracles
1 : 0
Emmen
2nd Half
- 50:56
Keziah Veendorp
16'
31'
Cyriel Dessers
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
6
7
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
23
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
