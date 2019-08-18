18/08/19
21:00
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Heracles
0 : 1
PSV Eindhoven
Half Time
0 - 1
Steven Bergwijn
16'
Michal Sadilek
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
7
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
