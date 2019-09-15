Livescore Match Center
15/09/19
15:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Heracles
3 : 1
Willem II
2nd Half
- 60:08
17'
Cyriel Dessers
1 - 0
1 - 1
Evangelos Pavlidis
33'
Jordens Peters
41'
42'
Cyriel Dessers
2 - 1
Pol Llonch
51'
55'
Silvester Van Der Water
3 - 1
Match Statistics
3
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
6
11
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
12
3
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
5
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
24
Throwins
16
3
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
2
