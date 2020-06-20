Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin
1 : 0
Bayer Leverkusen
2nd Half
- 50:42
22'
Matheus Cunha
1 - 0
45'
Dodi Lukebakio
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
10
5
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
2
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
2
18
Throwins
18
5
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
