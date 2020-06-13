Livescore Match Center
13/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin
0 : 0
Eintracht Frankfurt
1st Half
- 11:07
6'
Dedryck Boyata
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
1
4
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
