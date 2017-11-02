|02/11/17
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Hertha Berlin
|1 : 0
|Zorya Luhansk
|2nd Half - 57:04
|Venue: Olympiastadion.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 74,475.
Referee : John Beaton (SCO).
Assistant referees : Douglas Potter (SCO) & Sean Carr (SCO).
Fourth official : Jordan Stokoe (SCO).
MATCH SUMMARY : Zorya will qualify if they win & Athletic lose. Hertha 4 European home games unbeaten (W2 D2).
Hertha lost 2-1 in Ukraine on matchday 3. Vedad Ibisevic suspended for Hertha. Zorya beat Athletic last GROUP J away fixture.