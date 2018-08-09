|09/08/18
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Third Qulifying Round
|Hibernian
|0 : 0
|Molde
|2nd Half - 65:17
|First leg.
Venue: Easter Road.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 20,421.
Referee : Adam Farkas (HUN).
Assistant referees : Peter Kobor (HUN) & Balazs Szert (HUN).
Fourth official : Ferenc Karako (HUN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Hibernian knocked out Asteras in last roundMolde beat Laci in previous stage. Winners face Dinamo Minsk/Zenit in the play offs.