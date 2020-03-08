Livescore Match Center
08/03/20
13:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Hobro
0 : 0
Esbjerg
Half Time
7'
Christian Cappis
Ante Erceg
31'
39'
Jesper Boege
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
0
3
Counter Attacks
3
13
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
3
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
