21/02/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Hobro
0 : 0
FC Midtjylland
Half Time
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
6
3
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
28
5
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
