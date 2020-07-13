Livescore Match Center
13/07/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Relegation Playoff
Hobro
0 : 0
Lyngby
1st Half
- 06:01
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
