Livescore Match Center
07/06/20
18:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Hobro
1 : 1
Lyngby
2nd Half
- 53:13
19'
Emmanuel Sabbi
0 - 1
Mathias Hebo Rasmussen
41'
Nicolai Geertsen
47'
47'
Edgar Babayan (pen)
1 - 1
Marcel Roemer
52'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
7
3
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
