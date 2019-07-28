28/07/19
13:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Hobro
1 : 1
Randers FC
1st Half
- 37:28
0 - 1
Saba Lobzhanidze (pen)
9'
Andre Roemer
17'
24'
Emmanuel Sabbi
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
5
Counter Attacks
4
11
Cross Attacks
14
3
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
1
